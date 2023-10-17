Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Has $679,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,081,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,890,000 after purchasing an additional 35,735 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,511,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,936,000 after acquiring an additional 94,107 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 581,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,732,000 after acquiring an additional 28,610 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 520,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,978,000 after purchasing an additional 18,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,424,000 after purchasing an additional 55,631 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

FHLC stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.56. 25,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,133. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.60. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $58.10 and a twelve month high of $66.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

