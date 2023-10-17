Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Has $705,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas cut its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in American Electric Power by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 84.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.92. 550,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997,240. The stock has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $100.32.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.03.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

