Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Has $762,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,537 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,801,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,069,869. The company has a market cap of $157.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.57.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

