Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Increases Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,207,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,568 shares during the quarter. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 2.4% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas owned approximately 3.87% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $37,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FPEI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 930.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FPEI remained flat at $16.62 during trading hours on Tuesday. 46,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,936. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average of $16.89.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.