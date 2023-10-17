Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Lowers Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,924 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Oracle were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.5% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.2% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,223 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.19.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.08. 1,373,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,020,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $65.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

