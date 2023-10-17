Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Makes New $202,000 Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MO. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.74.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:MO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.85. 1,548,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,751,888. The company has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $51.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.53.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 102.89%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

