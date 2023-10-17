Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Raises Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 2.0% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $30,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,945,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,414,194,000 after acquiring an additional 88,302 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,349,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,640,616,000 after purchasing an additional 327,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,120,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,622,080,000 after buying an additional 534,722 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,990,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,623,000 after buying an additional 1,124,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 29.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,322,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,235,191,000 after buying an additional 3,443,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.7 %

MDT stock traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $72.99. 2,803,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,771,712. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.04. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $70.95 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The stock has a market cap of $97.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.94.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,352 shares of company stock worth $1,035,497. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

