Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 183.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.11. 42,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,360. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.74 and a 12 month high of $116.78. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.68 and a 200-day moving average of $103.83.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.