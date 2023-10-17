Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Sells 13,806 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,806 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $13,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after buying an additional 114,428,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,407 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,446,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,202,000 after acquiring an additional 835,252 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,363,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,850 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,887,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,979,000 after buying an additional 186,520 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.08. 982,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,688. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $45.38 and a one year high of $53.55. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

