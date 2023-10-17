Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Sells 266 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.89. 338,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,559. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.80 and a 52-week high of $167.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.75 and a 200 day moving average of $159.02. The company has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

