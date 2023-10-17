Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Sells 3,953 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.7% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 206,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after buying an additional 20,201 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Reik & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $676,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $438.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,443,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,228. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $365.10 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $441.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.14. The company has a market capitalization of $339.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

