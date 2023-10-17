Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Sells 573 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,286 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Intel were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 5.4% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,754,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $155,319,000 after purchasing an additional 483,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.08. 11,631,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,970,340. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.38. The company has a market cap of $151.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

