Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Sells 80 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Financial Council Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 20,994 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $216.63. 1,233,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,965,310. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $182.29 and a one year high of $228.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.81.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

