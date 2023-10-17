Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Sells 855 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas cut its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas owned 0.12% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 43.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,498 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

NYSEARCA ISCG traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $38.67. 8,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,712. The company has a market capitalization of $363.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day moving average is $39.98. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $43.48.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

