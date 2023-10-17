Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Sells 889 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 53,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 256,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 28,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 12,319 shares during the period. Finally, Keb Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 636,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,530,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,347. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $40.89 and a one year high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day moving average of $45.61.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

