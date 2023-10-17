Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Takes $227,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,992 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,751,918,000 after purchasing an additional 471,765,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,375,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,077 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,227,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,412,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354,626 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,160,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,112,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,631,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,896,738,000 after acquiring an additional 517,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.92. The stock had a trading volume of 26,213,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,488,609. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.71 and a 52-week high of $132.83. The company has a market cap of $171.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,323.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.03.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.