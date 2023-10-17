Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Stake Boosted by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,005,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.78% of Sonos worth $16,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Sonos by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sonos by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Sonos by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Sonos by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SONO has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Sonos from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Sonos in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Sonos from $23.70 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sonos in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Sonos Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SONO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,053. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.23, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.87.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $373.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.67 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 925,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,415,903.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sonos news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 7,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $105,543.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,681 shares in the company, valued at $305,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,415,903.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,401 shares of company stock worth $723,980. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

