Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Buys 471 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Valero Energy by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $318,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Insider Activity

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $129.21 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

See Also

