Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Buys 575 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.4% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $800,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Carrier Global by 746.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 274,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,641,000 after acquiring an additional 242,009 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $53.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.83.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.37%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

