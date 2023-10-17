Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTLC. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 33,357 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,196 shares during the last quarter.

PTLC stock opened at $40.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.21.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

