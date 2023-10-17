Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $341,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 22.7% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 545 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $85.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.73 and a 200-day moving average of $89.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.