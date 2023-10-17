Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $365,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $154.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $149.52 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.35.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

