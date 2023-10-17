Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 76,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 18,454 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKK opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $51.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.69.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Further Reading

