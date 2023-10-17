Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $738,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.11.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $33.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $187.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.89. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

