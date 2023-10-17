Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Invests $232,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,329 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,899,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,571,168,000 after buying an additional 423,300 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,000,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,629,030,000 after purchasing an additional 182,753 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,211,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.
American Express Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of AXP opened at $152.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.55. American Express has a one year low of $132.21 and a one year high of $182.15. The company has a market capitalization of $112.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
American Express Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXP. 3M reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.33.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
