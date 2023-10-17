Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Purchases 207 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 103,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,385,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 155.6% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $151.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.29. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.58 and a fifty-two week high of $164.18. The firm has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

