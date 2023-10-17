Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Purchases 418 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Omnia Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,850,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $608,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 50,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 34,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verger Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $173.02 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $167.46 and a twelve month high of $199.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.94 and its 200 day moving average is $182.23.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

