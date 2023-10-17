Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.1% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $437.94 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $365.10 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $441.71 and its 200 day moving average is $434.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

