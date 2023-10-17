Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $203,565,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 140.4% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.1 %

ATVI stock opened at $94.42 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $94.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.50 and a 200-day moving average of $86.67. The company has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Edward Jones downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Moffett Nathanson cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

