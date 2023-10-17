Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 378 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $338.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.09. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $302.01 and a 52-week high of $356.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.