Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,795 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,232,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,877,000 after buying an additional 423,889 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,080,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,359,000 after acquiring an additional 144,277 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,867,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,214,000 after buying an additional 373,982 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,405,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,085,000 after buying an additional 15,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 900,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 41,613 shares during the period.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

