Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Takes $342,000 Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,296 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,203,000 after purchasing an additional 50,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,521,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,801,000 after buying an additional 65,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Community Bank System by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,690,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,154,000 after buying an additional 470,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 287.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,235,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,840,000 after purchasing an additional 32,218 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hovde Group raised shares of Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Community Bank System from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Bank System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Community Bank System Trading Up 3.2 %

CBU stock opened at $42.37 on Tuesday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $65.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $176.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.63 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Bank System

In other news, COO Dimitar Karaivanov bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,292.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Community Bank System news, COO Dimitar Karaivanov bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,292.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian R. Ace purchased 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.37 per share, with a total value of $99,701.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,466.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,410 shares of company stock valued at $192,702 in the last ninety days. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Community Bank System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.