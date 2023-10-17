Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEF. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,421,040,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $89.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.82 and a 200-day moving average of $95.84. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $89.68 and a 12 month high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.