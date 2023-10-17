Spartan Fund Management Inc. Invests $157,000 in Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Tristar Acquisition I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRIS. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tristar Acquisition I by 919.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,979,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,447,000 after buying an additional 1,785,142 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in Tristar Acquisition I by 286.7% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 966,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after buying an additional 716,809 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tristar Acquisition I during the 4th quarter valued at $2,606,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Tristar Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at $2,169,000. Finally, Atlas Merchant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tristar Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at $2,066,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRIS remained flat at $10.77 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52. Tristar Acquisition I Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $10.92.

Tristar Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on targeting a telecommunications and technology oriented company.

