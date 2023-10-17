Spartan Fund Management Inc. Lowers Position in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. cut its holdings in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Free Report) by 68.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,668 shares during the quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Target Global Acquisition I were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGAA. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Target Global Acquisition I in the first quarter worth about $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 2,273.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at about $313,000. 14.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Global Acquisition I Price Performance

NASDAQ:TGAA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,679. Target Global Acquisition I Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.66.

About Target Global Acquisition I

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

