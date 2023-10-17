Spartan Fund Management Inc. Makes New $46,000 Investment in Pono Capital Three, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTHRW)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pono Capital Three, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTHRW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 271,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of PTHRW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,442. Pono Capital Three, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06.

Pono Capital Three, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence companies, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming companies, distance learning, and e-sports companies.

