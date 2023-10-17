Spartan Fund Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,939,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,374,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $10,268,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 726,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after buying an additional 523,933 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 725.2% in the 1st quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after buying an additional 439,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of ANZU stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 39,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,623. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $11.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63.

About Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

