Spartan Fund Management Inc. Takes $76,000 Position in Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Stock Performance

Nouveau Monde Graphite stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.07. 2,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,911. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $126.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 7.39 and a quick ratio of 7.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nouveau Monde Graphite ( NYSE:NMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. On average, research analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Profile

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's holds interest in the Matawinie Mine Project and the Battery Material Plant project situated in the Montreal, Quebec.

