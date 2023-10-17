SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) is Echo45 Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Echo45 Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 10.3% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $12,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,127,000 after buying an additional 10,206,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,006,000 after acquiring an additional 510,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 67,213.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 504,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,362,000 after acquiring an additional 503,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,195,000 after acquiring an additional 355,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $52,004,000. 32.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $340.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,603,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,529. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $302.01 and a 52 week high of $356.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

