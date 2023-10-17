SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,243,861,000 after acquiring an additional 23,781,884 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $100,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.55. 3,320,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,112,739. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.59.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

