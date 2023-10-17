SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.88

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.88 and last traded at $23.89, with a volume of 175481 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.08.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,920.2% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

