SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,058 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 291.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $59.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

