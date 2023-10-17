Spire (NYSE:SR) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spire (NYSE:SR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Spire from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Spire from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Spire from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.63.

NYSE SR opened at $58.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.40. Spire has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $75.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.48.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.40). Spire had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $418.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Spire will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.82%.

In other Spire news, Director Paul D. Koonce bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $296,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul D. Koonce purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $296,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.82 per share, with a total value of $95,542.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,375.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $450,592. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the third quarter valued at about $621,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Spire by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Spire by 32.9% during the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 32,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Spire by 11.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in Spire by 23.9% during the second quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 24,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

