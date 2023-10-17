STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1225 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

STAG Industrial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. STAG Industrial has a payout ratio of 196.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.3%.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:STAG opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average is $35.33. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $38.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $114,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,290.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $114,817.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,290.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of STAG Industrial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $59,209,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,376 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,932 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 982,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,228,000 after acquiring an additional 605,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,241,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,051,000 after acquiring an additional 516,088 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

