Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI) Shares Gap Up to $3.23

Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.23, but opened at $3.31. Standard Lithium shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 256,323 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Standard Lithium from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Standard Lithium Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $602.90 million, a P/E ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 2.51.

Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts predict that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Standard Lithium

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Standard Lithium stock. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 62,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

