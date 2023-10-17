Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 3.0% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $46,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.2% during the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.3% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 985 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.45.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.0 %

Starbucks stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,064,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,152,248. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $82.43 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 69.51%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

