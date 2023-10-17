Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,893 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 102,675 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,171,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 561.9% in the 2nd quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 13,469 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,848 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks stock opened at $93.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.26. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $82.43 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.51%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.45.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

