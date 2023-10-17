Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Stock Up 0.2 %
SPLP opened at $42.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.17. Steel Partners has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.32.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The conglomerate reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $500.93 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 10.77%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Steel Partners in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at $287,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 1.1% in the first quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,308,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,785,000 after buying an additional 80,840 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
