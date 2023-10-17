StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $22.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01. Air T has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The stock has a market cap of $62.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.99.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $71.43 million for the quarter.
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
