StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $22.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01. Air T has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The stock has a market cap of $62.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $71.43 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Air T in the 2nd quarter worth $692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air T by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air T by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Air T by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Air T by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

