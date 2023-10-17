StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American National Bankshares Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $38.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American National Bankshares has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $43.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.98.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). American National Bankshares had a net margin of 26.47% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.69 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that American National Bankshares will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMNB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American National Bankshares by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 58.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 50.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

