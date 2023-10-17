StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American National Bankshares Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $38.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American National Bankshares has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $43.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.98.
American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). American National Bankshares had a net margin of 26.47% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.69 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that American National Bankshares will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.
